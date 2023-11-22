Teenager hit, killed by train

(Source: Pixabay)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:19 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning, according to the Saint Albans Police Department.

The department reports the incident happened around 12:03 a.m. on the railroad tracks near Oak Street.

Members of the Saint Albans Fire Department, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority and an investigator from the CSX Railroad Police responded to the scene of the incident.

The police department reports two juveniles were sitting on the railroad tracks as the train approached.

According to investigators, the train repeatedly blew its whistle to alert the teenagers. One of the juveniles stood up and stepped off of the railroad tracks, but the second juvenile was slower to get up and did not step far enough away from the tracks to avoid the approaching train.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained.

Kanawha County Schools has been notified and arrangements are being made to have counseling available when students return to school on Monday.

Further information has not been released.

