Protecting pets while enjoying holiday traditions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pets can be a fun addition to holiday traditions, but veterinarians are emphasizing the importance of safe interactions with pets this holiday season.

For Thanksgiving, many families have pets that want the food that’s on the dining room table. Whether it is turkey, ham, vegetables or macaroni and cheese, there are foods that are safe for pets and some foods that aren’t safe.

Kelsey Stephens is a licensed veterinary technician at Anicira in Harrisonburg. She said it’s best to separate human food and pet food when preparing the Thanksgiving feast for the friends and family.

“Bones can cause blockages and choking because they will splinter. Some of the other things are onions, garlic, chocolate, anything that has xylitol, the artificial sweeteners. Those are all toxic,” Stephens said.

When pets are around the food, Stephens said they cannot recognize what foods are going to cause issues for them. She emphasized the importance of pet owners to be aware of the pet’s surroundings and understanding that there could be severe consequences if pets are left unattended around the variety of foods.

She said things like fat on the meat may seem harmless to give to pets. but they can actually cause serious medical conditions if consumed by a dog, cat or any other typical pet.

“Things that are fatty like the skin and the fat from the meats can cause something called pancreatitis,” She said.

Stephens recommended families to either put their pets in a secure room or in a crate while food for Thanksgiving is being made. She said unmonitored pets can still cause some issues in the kitchen.

“It’s very important to be mindful of where your pet is while you are preparing your dinners. Even your trash cans because you are trying to be careful and make sure they don’t get into that fat or bones from the turkey,” Stephens said.

She said pets often get adventurous and might hop on counters or explore bags that could have potentially harmful foods.

“Maybe you have something sitting out with that onions or garlic or maybe you have a chocolate pie sitting out. If you’re not being careful, they can certainly get into that even if you are being mindful of the other things they are getting into,” She said.

Stephens said it’s not impossible to include pets in the holiday feasts. She encouraged pet owners to separate either a chicken or turkey breast and boil it with no seasoning to give to pets. She also recommended vegetables like green beans with no seasoning to give the pets the same satisfaction and joy of the holiday.

Stephens said it’s best to stay away from the foods that are “yummy and sweet” because these foods often have harmful ingredients for pets.

Thanksgiving feast isn’t the only holiday pet owners often spend with their furry friends. Gift-giving holidays like Hannukah and Christmas often have presents given to pets by pet owners. Whether it is a cute costume or a fun toy, Stephens said labels are a good resource to use before letting a pet enjoy the gift.

Toys from pet stores can be labeled as “indestructible” and be made from durable materials. Stephens said she has seen many cases where a dog has chewed up and swallowed pieces of an indestructible toy, even though the label said otherwise. she recommended pet owners should monitor the usage of these toys and ensure it is being played with safely.

“Coming back and checking in on that toy and looking to see if there are any parts missing, are there more shreds where they shouldn’t be. If you’re seeing that, see if you can locate that piece within your house and if you can’t find it, then it may be time to have a trip to the emergency vet or your local vet,” Stephens said.

For toys like rope toys, dogs can chew on these toys and digest them. Stephens said the ropes do not digest properly and can lead to blockages and serious problems for pet owners.

If a pet has eaten a toy, food or anything else that it should not have eaten, Stephens recommended calling the local veterinary office or emergency vet clinic. She said most veterinary offices will be closed on major holidays, but emergency vet clinics will be open in case an immediate concern needs to be addressed.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.