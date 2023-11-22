Rain Ends in Time for Thanksgiving

Sunshine returns in time for the holiday
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After what has been a very wet last two days with many areas seeing a least half an inch or more of rain and cooler temperatures today, conditions improve for Thanksgiving. Sunshine will return and temperatures will be right back to our seasonal average in the 50s tomorrow, before more cloudy skies for the weekend. We don’t expect to see much in terms of precipitation until the end of the weekend, meaning we will remain dry for most of the holiday weekend. Michael Moranelli has a look at what you can expect in your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store at Meadowbrook Mall preparing for massive expansion
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Identity released in Morgantown murder investigation
Woman hit, killed following crash involving deer
According to a social media post from the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Police Department,...
West Virginia man accused of abandoning dog at Pittsburgh airport

Latest News

today in Clarksburg
Lingering mountain precip tapers off Wednesday evening; sunny and seasonable Thanksgiving
Wind Advisory
Rainy and windy Tuesday with mountain ice accumulations possible
WWA
Freezing Rain and Ice Threat for Mountain Counties
Winter Weather Advisory
WV mountains face freezing rain and strong winds Tuesday