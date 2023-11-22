Rain Ends in Time for Thanksgiving

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After what has been a very wet last two days with many areas seeing a least half an inch or more of rain and cooler temperatures today, conditions improve for Thanksgiving. Sunshine will return and temperatures will be right back to our seasonal average in the 50s tomorrow, before more cloudy skies for the weekend. We don’t expect to see much in terms of precipitation until the end of the weekend, meaning we will remain dry for most of the holiday weekend. Michael Moranelli has a look at what you can expect in your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.