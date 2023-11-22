Rebecca Jean Cross, 76, of Norway Community, passed away Tuesday, November 21 2023. She was born in Fairmont on May 21, 1947, a daughter of the late Melville Langford and Betty Johnson Langford. Rebecca was a member and treasurer of the Rivesville Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, camping with her family, and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Tammy King and her husband John, and Crystal Loudin and her husband John;, all of Fairmont; grandchildren, Charles Loudin and his wife Tiffany, Skyler Loudin and his wife Erikka, Cordell King and his wife Chelsea, Wesley King and his wife Morgan, Becca King and her late fiancée Scott Cummings, and a family friend who was like a grandson, Tristan Evans, all of Fairmont; great grandchildren, Christian Loudin, Tydus King, Amelia King, Briella King, and Baby Loudin who is on the way; a brother, Larry Langford and his wife Leslie, of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cross. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Sunday, November 26, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

