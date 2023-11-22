Soup Opera in Fairmont to serve Thanksgiving dinner at St. Peters Catholic Church after devastating flood

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just two days before Thanksgiving, the Soup Opera in Fairmont faced a devastating flood that washed away their holiday plans.

Misty Tennant, the director of the Soup Opera, says she got word on Monday night that water was pouring from the building.

“So, I rushed over here and another board member so he could shut off the water to the building. When I come in it was all just pouring from the ceiling, pouring out of the stairwell, it was everywhere,” said Tennant.

Tennant says they believe a pipe busted in their laundry room, causing the entire building to flood.

The Soup Opera has served Thanksgiving dinner to the community for 40 years, and they planned to do the same this year before the flood happened.

But thanks to the help of the local community, those who need meals on Thanksgiving will still be able to get them.

“We were going to serve dinner here. The church had prepared the turkeys and was coming here to fix everything, but St. Peters Catholic Church across the street is letting us use their kitchen and their facilities to prepare the food over there,” Tennant said.

The Soup Opera will be serving dinner at the St. Peters Catholic Church from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Tennant appreciates all the support that they are receiving, and that’s what is going to get them back on their feet.

“God got us, this whole community, if it wasn’t for this community and all the businesses, United Way, everyone comes together in a time of need like this and we will bounce back better and we’ll get through it,” Tennant said.

