WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. Gov., city officials weigh in on outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While crews continued work to restore natural gas service to hundreds on Charleston’s West Side, West Virginia’s governor and Charleston city leaders weighed in Tuesday on aspects of the now, 12-day outage.

Officials say the outage is the result of a water line break where water infiltrated more than 40 miles of gas line.

Mountaineer Gas says it’s working as quickly as possible to get service restored and water purged from the lines.

West Virginia American Water confirmed last week that a water main break happened Nov. 10 on Charleston’s West Side, but beyond that the company only said it is “unable to provide comment regarding assumptions or speculation about how the gas outage may have occurred.”

When WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson reached back a day later, after a resident filed a lawsuit against both the gas and water companies, a spokesperson for West Virginia American Water said they are “unable to provide comment on matters of litigation.”

The crisis led the governor to declare a State of Emergency ordering the Public Service Commission to investigate.

Tuesday, Johnson went back to the governor to ask what he’s learned and what can be done to speed up the process.

“What else has your office learned about the cause of the incident since last week’s briefing?” Johnson asked. “With the massive scope of this crisis -- are there additional resources the state can devote to help Mountaineer Gas return people’s lives to some sense of normalcy, including repairing the roads dug up in the process? And should West Virginia American be contributing resources to help in the restoration?”

“Curtis, again, you know, and again, people may or may just not like my bluntness, but, absolutely, they ought to be participating,” Justice replied.

“I mean, you know, from the standpoint of American Water, I mean, what, what I mean, for God’s sakes a living, you got people real-life folks that are hurting,” he continued. “If they’re hurting, you know, I mean, how is it going to cut to say, ‘Well, there’s nothing we can do right now because that’s in the lawyers hands?’ "

“I mean, are you kidding me? And for what we know, for what we know, is exactly what I’ve told you. The waterline blew, and blew the gas line, but you see the gas people, the gas folks stepping up and doing lots of stuff. I mean, lots and lots of stuff. You know, and, and from the standpoint of being sitting around and worrying about a lawsuit, when at the same time, people are cold, and they’re hungry. And yeah, you know, I don’t get it.

“I don’t get it. I don’t think it’s right, and there’s no point in me dancing through the raindrops. I’m not gonna do that. I’m gonna stand with the people and the people are hurting, and the gas company ought to be there, but no question whatsoever, the water company ought to be there first and foremost, and doing any and everything they can possibly do to be able to help and absolutely constantly communicating with the folks, but I don’t see it.

“And so from the standpoint of the Governor’s Office, we’re trying to do anything we can possibly do. I’ve declared a national -- you know, a State of Emergency. I absolutely have gotten that in the National Guard there and doing anything and everything that we can possibly do to help, and right behind all that and everything, I’ve said over and over again, you know that I’m going, I’ve gone there myself. I’m going there again today.

“I mean, there’s no question I’m trying to do anything that I can possibly do to help us folks, and I don’t need any fanfare about it and everything. At the end of the day, you know, I truly am gonna stand rock solid with the people. That’s what I’ve always done,” he concluded.

Johnson reached out to West Virginia American Water again after the governor’s comments, asking what the company is doing to help with the restoration and cleanup.

A West Virginia American spokesperson responded in part:

“West Virginia American Water has engaged with the City of Charleston and has and continues to support the restoration and recovery efforts on its emergency response,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, West Virginia American Water is unable to assist with natural gas restoration; however, our crews continue to assist Mountaineer Gas with utility locates.”

Johnson also followed up with the company to ask if it is providing extra manpower and/or equipment at the scene. Also, Johnson requested an interview with the company’s president.

WSAZ did not receive a response to those follow-up questions as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The outage came at the same time that the PSC is considering rate increases sought by both companies -- West Virginia American Water and Mountaineer Gas.

Those increases have become the focus of a letters sent from customers to the PSC -- more than 50 letters in all -- opposing both rate increases.

The letters also asking PSC, if they do approve the increases, to delay the effective date until spring.

Charleston City Councilman Emmett Pepper, at-large, and other city leaders joined the protest Tuesday by sending a letter of their own.

“The people one the West Side have been suffering have been suffering quite a bit for the past 10 days,” he told WSAZ. “We think it’s adding insult to injury to have also another rate increase, right on top of that, in the middle of winter when bills are the highest.”

The governor weighed in on the city’s letter.

“I can’t imagine that PSC is going to grant the water company’s request,” he told reporters. “From the standpoint of the gas company, I think the gas company has stepped up and done about as good a job as I think maybe they could do but that’s, that’s all the information that I have.

“I have ordered an investigation into the whole situation and, and maybe it would be best for everyone involved to, to pause just for a little while and, and until we could really get the final, the final word from the PSC.

“But you know, I really think, you know, just lumping them together and saying, ‘Gas company, you’re responsible,’ ‘Water company, you’re responsible,’ when really and truly what we all, at least I think know, is the waterline blows and when it blows, it blows the gas line. If the water line doesn’t blow, we don’t have an issue right now. So that’s what I think anyway,” he concluded.

If the PSC approves the rate increases, they would take effect in early 2024.

Both companies have declined comment on litigation related to the outage.

