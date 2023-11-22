W.Va. Forestry Service says rain helped with forest fires

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders with the West Virginia Forestry say rain over Southern West Virginia has helped extinguish forest fires in the region.

Mat Bailey with the Region 4 Division of Forestry says the main advancing fires in areas like McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh and Fayette Counties have been put out thanks to firefighters and rainfall.

Bailey says in total more than 5,000 acres burned adding that although the fire are out for the most part some of them may be still smoldering. He says they’ll stay vigilant for any new fires.

“It’s still hot to the touch and once it dries out, there’s a possibility that they could still flare back up. It can throw embers and create spots fires and continue to burn,” said Bailey.

Also this week, officials with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve say the Steep Valley Fire has been 100% contained. In total that fire burned more than 2,100 acres. Its cause is still under investigation.

