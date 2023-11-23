Local Bars and Restaurants Prepare For Thanksgiving Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Thanksgiving is one of the biggest U.S holidays of the year. But Thanksgiving eve may be even bigger for local bars and restaurants.

“It’ll be busy and it’ll be it’ll be good to see a lot of old friends that haven’t seen in a while and no just packing this place and having a good time.”

Thanksgiving eve is viewed as the most popular night to head to the bars, reunite with friends you haven’t seen in a while and share a drink or maybe a few.

Dante Bonamico from The Social Tap in Bridgeport says they prepare for this night well in advance knowing this one of their biggest nights of the year.

Up there with new years eve and December 23rd.

“Starts way before today and you know, even yesterday, you know, we work, you know, the whole year to try and provide for our families and for our customers and our employees and this is a big day for us. It’s a big day for our family and it takes a lot of work and it’s more than just one day”

While the social tap, along with many bars across the country prepare heavily for tonight, Dante says he’s most excited just to be around family and friends he hasn’t seen in a while. And just hopes to facilitate a good atmosphere for all to enjoy.

“Providing a great atmosphere for everyone here that comes in like I said before, it’s seeing old friends, seeing family and, you know, if anyone knows me, I love family and friends more than anything, you know, seeing people come together and having a good time, you know, whether it’s over a drink or you know, coming in and having some food.”

