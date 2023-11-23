Mon County Health Department hosts 5th annual ‘Healthy Smiles Day’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A trip to the dentist is an experience not many enjoy. However, when there are no expenses, it takes some of the burden away. On Wednesday, November 22nd Monongalia County Health Department held its 5th annual ‘Healthy Smiles Day’. Uninsured adults with scheduled appointments were able to get cleanings and check-ups free of charge.

DR. Youseph Kassar says he hopes people use this opportunity to start healthy dental habits.

“This day is important to increase the information out there for preventive dental care, and not just come to the dentist when things are bothering them, but they get them before it gets to that case,” DR. Kassar said.

Paul Valachovic has been taking his mother-in-law, who is on a fixed income, to ‘Healthy Smiles Day’ since its creation.

Not only does he appreciate the relief it brings his family, but says the event puts a spotlight on a big problem in West Virginia.

“Not only is it important for them to get their free dental care but I think that just kind of highlights one of the main problems we have in West Virginia, in Appalachia,” Valachovic said. “Oral healthcare is not really something that’s necessarily a big focus, so I think that this helps kinda bring that back into focus and showing that that’s a very important thing. It’s something we need to make improvements on in the state and in the region to make sure people are taking care of their teeth.”

That’s what DR. Kassar is hoping Wednesday’s event will do.

“Days like this are pretty awesome, Kassar said. “The staff really enjoy giving back to the community. People come in and are very appreciative of getting to know, cleanings, and exams that they may not otherwise get at this time of the year or regularly. we have patients that come every year and then that haven’t been to the dentist in years so it’s pretty awesome specialist to focus on dental care and nothing else on a day like today.”

