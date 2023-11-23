BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert “Buck” Wayne Rush, 76, of Weston, was born on July 9, 1947, in Clarksburg, and passed away on November 21, 2023, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. He was a lifelong resident of Weston, where he was widely known for his big heart and willingness to help anyone and everyone, always putting others before himself. Buck was a dedicated member of Horizons Church and enjoyed a 35-year career as a truck driver before spending 15 years as a dozer operator and retiring from Wolf’s Excavating.Buck found joy in the simple things in life. In his prime, he relished fishing and held a deep passion for deer hunting. His love for the open road was evident in his 2012 custom deluxe Harley, his number one hobby as he grew older. However, Buck’s greatest love was his family. He was married to his best friend and beloved wife, Debra, on March 16, 1967. For over 56 years the two were inseparable. Buck often said that his family was his “happy place”. As the German proverb says, “Where the heart feels at home, the feet are light.”Buck is survived by his wife, Debbie Rush of Weston; three daughters: Tammy Rush and companion, Denny, Rhonda Vankirk, and Shannon Fazio and husband, Jeff, all of Weston; four grandchildren: Lindsey Fisher and husband, Harry, Zachary Louk, Tori Loar and companion, Anthony, and Jerad Warner; two step-grandchildren: David Fisher and Tosha Clem and husband, Ricky; six great-grandchildren: Emmalyn, Greyson, Liam, Gunner, Ryder, and Marley; five step-great-grandchildren: Jaxon, Makayla, Cameron, Carter, and Cabe; two siblings: Barbara Turner and husband, Matthew, and Erlo Smith and wife, Janet; one step-sister-in-law: Arlene Smith and her five children; and several nieces and nephews.Buck was preceded in death by his parents: Eddie Jackson Rush and Oleta Ethel White Rush Smith; one son-in-law, Bill Vankirk; three siblings: Jean Smith, Jack Rush, and infant brother, Raymond Rush; three step-brothers; and two step-sisters.As we remember Buck, we celebrate his life and cherish the love and happiness he brought into ours. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those he loved and cared for. “Love is how you stay alive, even after you are gone,” said Mitch Albom. This quote captures the essence of Buck’s life, who, through his love for his family and his generosity towards all, will forever remain alive in our hearts.Buck’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Hoover officiating.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Robert “Buck” Wayne Rush. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.