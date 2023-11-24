BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Wilbert Conrad, 57, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Charles was born on November 11, 1966, in Weston, a son of the late Wilbert Lewis Conrad and Phyllis Irene Chidester. Charles was a devoted family man who found joy in spending time with his loved ones. His hobbies included gardening, canning, and watching classic television like Gunsmoke and Andy Griffith. Charles was also fond of cooking, with his specialties including “cheese taters”, potato soup, and lasagna. He attended Walkersville High School and worked as a self-employed logger, known for his dedication and hard work. Later, he became an electrician in heating and cooling for R. L. Lewis.Forever cherishing their memories of Charles are two daughters: Samantha Grogg and husband, Shawnathon, of Parkersburg, and Catherine Conrad of Roanoke; one granddaughter, Alexa Grogg; five siblings: Kenny Conrad of Roanoke, Tricia Stump and husband, David, of Gassaway, Steve Conrad and wife, Genia, of Weston, and Ashley Jenkins and husband, James, and Randy Conrad both of Roanoke; and several nieces and nephews.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Mitchell. Interment will follow at Conrad Family Farm Cemetery.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Charles Wilbert Conrad. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

