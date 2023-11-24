BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Cervo died on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 surrounded by his family at his home in Fairmont, West Virginia. John was born in Fairmont on March 6, 1934, a son of the late Joseph Cervo and Mary Barbara Cervo.John is survived by his children, Mary Virginia Cervo-Weaver (Ernest), John Anthony Cervo, Marc Allen Cervo (Diane), and Lois Ann Cervo-Layman (John); five grandchildren, Joshua Weaver, Silena Seitz, Michael Layman, Rosanna Paletta, and Cara Cervo-Hawkinberry; seven great grandchildren, Conor, Devon, and Cullen Weaver, Tyler Kylen, Paige, and Zane Seitz, and Ava Whetzel.John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rose Marie Cianfrocca Cervo and his siblings, James Cervo, Frank Cervo, Isabel Morgan, and Theresa Watson. John was the last surviving member of his family.John retired from Consolidated Coal Company. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict and later with the West Virginia National Guard 201st Field Artillery, obtaining the rank of 1st Sargent for a total of 16 years of service.John was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Knights of Columbus Council, American Legion Post 31 in Shinnston, WV.The family would like to thank his caregiver, Shelia, Nikki, and Della for the excellent care they gave our father and the hospice staff, especially Winter.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Saturday, November 25, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and on Sunday, November 26, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Vigil rites will be performed Sunday at 7:00 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 329 Maryland Avenue in Fairmont, WV, on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Kishore Varaparla as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fairmont, WV. The family has entrusted arrangements to Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont, WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

