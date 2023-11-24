Local family holds their 50th annual Thanksgiving flag football game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Food, Family and Football-- the Holy Trinity of Thanksgiving.

While it is not uncommon for families to toss the pigskin around before or after the big feast, the Elliot family takes it to another level.

Every year, family members young and old come out to compete in the annual Turkey Bowl, a family flag football game which started 50 years ago and includes many of the same players from the first ever game.

Terry McClain: “We started back in early 70s. And now six or eight of us cousins are all from the Elliot family.”

Rusty Elliot: “We were all with my grandmother’s house. Of course there’s so many cousins heirs The house was quite big now if you guys go out and play do something. So Terry and my cousin Mark and John and everybody was said, well, let’s just go play some football. So we grabbed the football went to Charles Phillips Tool Company, and...”

Terry McClain: “...and we played every year, this is number 50.”

Aside from the competitive aspect of this game, which involves playing to win, one family member explained why this family has continued this tradition for such a long time.

Mary McClain Betts: “Love of the family as Rusty said we have a very unique family. Our grandparents had 12 children. They have over 300 descendants from those two people. And we play to honor them and our family.”

Family members come home from all over to enjoy this great game and great food once the final buzzer sounds. Rusty says this day reminds him how thankful he is of his family and this tradition.

Rusty Elliot: “Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for stuff. We’re thankful for great family we have in this tradition. We got guys that flew in from, actually drove in from, North Carolina, and some from West Virginia, and some from all over the place here. They’ve just, this is their day they come in, we have big thing and we go down my brother drawers have some soup and sandwich and make it a day that way.”

