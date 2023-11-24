Notre Dame High School student raises $15,000 in goods for Zimbabwe children

The results for Christian Arnold’s fundraiser were far greater than he expected.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Notre Dame High School student came up with a plan to help orphanages and foster homes in Zimbabwe this summer.

Now, at the completion of his fundraiser, the results have been far greater than he expected.

Christian Arnold started his fundraiser to gift barrels of goods for infants and children in Zimbabwe. He wanted to send $5,000 worth of goods, but enough was donated that about $15,000 worth of items will be sent instead.

Arnold said that the increased amount of items required extra barrels of goods, which increased the shipping costs, but that was still covered by the fundraiser.

The leftover money will go to Zimbabwe as well, where it will help set up a computer lab.

The barrels have been picked up - they’ll make their way via boat from North Carolina to South Africa, and then be driven to Zimbabwe.

