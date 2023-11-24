Temperatures inch up through the weekend before dropping next week
A brisk end to the month of November!
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As we progress through the weekend, temperatures will steadily climb from below average to just above average by Sunday. The “warmth” doesn’t last long, however, thanks to an approaching low-pressure system bringing Sunday evening rain and Monday morning flurries. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.