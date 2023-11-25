The 40th annual Christmas Craft Show takes place in Belington during thanksgiving weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the last 40 years, the Christmas Craft Show has taken place on thanksgiving weekend, being the only one of the year. With a wide spectrum of items, you can buy anything from a Christmas reef to custom soap bars.

Pam Wilson, the organizer says each year more and more people participate, but it is an intense selection process.

“In the beginning we put ads in the paper, but now people call us and we jury them which means were looking for quality of each item to make sure we keep the standard that people know we have here.”

Wilson says the craft show being right after thanksgiving drives a lot of business for the crafters. Thousands of people visit each year.

“I think the men can go hunting and the women can come shop,” Wilson said.

The Christmas Craft Show will be open November 25th at the Randolph County Armory from 11am to 3pm.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.