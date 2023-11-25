The 40th annual Christmas Craft Show takes place in Belington during thanksgiving weekend

The Christmas Craft Show
The Christmas Craft Show(Kajah Watkins)
By Kajah Watkins
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the last 40 years, the Christmas Craft Show has taken place on thanksgiving weekend, being the only one of the year. With a wide spectrum of items, you can buy anything from a Christmas reef to custom soap bars.

Pam Wilson, the organizer says each year more and more people participate, but it is an intense selection process.

“In the beginning we put ads in the paper, but now people call us and we jury them which means were looking for quality of each item to make sure we keep the standard that people know we have here.”

Wilson says the craft show being right after thanksgiving drives a lot of business for the crafters. Thousands of people visit each year.

“I think the men can go hunting and the women can come shop,” Wilson said.

The Christmas Craft Show will be open November 25th at the Randolph County Armory from 11am to 3pm.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
Fairmont Senior takes down Independence - WDTV Sports
HS Football Semifinal Highlights

Latest News

Bridgeport Princeton Highlights
Fairmont Senior takes down Independence - WDTV Sports
HS Football Semifinal Highlights
Fairmont Senior reaches Class AA Super Six after beating Independence - WDTV Sports
Tucker County falls to Williamstown - WDTV Sports