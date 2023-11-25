BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Barbara “Darlene” Wright, 70, of Mt. Clare, WV passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.She was born on April 27, 1953, in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Lucille Leggett Matheny,She married to Daniel “Danny” Wright on June 27, 1972, who survives at their home in Mt. Clare.Also surviving Darlene are one son, Matt Wright and wife Beth of Bradenton, FL; one daughter, Lorrie Morrison and companion John Gregg of Salem; four grandchildren, Cheyenne Shelton, Skylar Morrison, Katie Epperly, and Karlie Wright; one brother, James Matheny of Sago, WV; two sisters, Carol Greaver of Reynoldsville and Brenda Stockert and husband Jon of Wallace; her mother-in-law, Vida Wright of Bradenton, FL; as well as several nieces and nephews.Darlene was a graduate of Victory High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Mt. Clare Senior Citizens, and Harrison County Senior Citizens. Above all, her granddaughters were her pride and joy. Darlene will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am with Pastor Steve Engle presiding. Interment will follow in the Coplin Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

