BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Tunis Stalnaker, 89, of Erbacon passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Born July 10, 1934 in Sutton, he was the son of the late Edison and Beatrice (McElwain) Stalnaker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters: Rhonda and Shannon, and his siblings: Eddie Mack, Michael, and Betty Joe. Charles was a retired United State Air Force Veteran and was a member of the VFW and American Legion Post #62. After he retired from the military, he held several jobs including Realtor, Industrial Mechanic, and even owned his own upholstery shop. Charles enjoyed working on cars.Left to cherish his memory are his children: Kevin, Debra, and Lisa; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.Services to celebrate Charles’ life will be held 12pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen. Burial with military honors will follow at McElwain-Stalnaker Cemetery in Erbacon. Friends may join the family for a visitation one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.comAdams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Stalnaker family.

