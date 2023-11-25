Jeffrey Todd Hardesty

Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeffrey Todd Hardesty- known by his friends as ‘LJ’, 57, of Fairmont, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday November 23, 2023 - from his five-year battle with cancer. He was born on August 22, 1966, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a son of the late Edward and Helen Hardesty of Fairmont, West Virginia. He was an Avid Motorcycle rider and was a member of the American Motorcycle Association. He was an electrician by trade and spent 12 years in the Union. Jeffrey also loved music and concerts, loved playing with RC cars and flying drones with his grandchildren. Jeffrey is survived by his loving life partner and spouse Kimberly Ann Nine of 40 years; one brother Rex Hardesty (Kathy), of Fairmont, West Virginia; two daughters - Traci Hardesty, her partner Bobby Gordon, and their two children Zayden Gordon and Myles Gordon of Fairmont, West Virginia, and Shelby Hardesty (Cameron) of Fairmont, West Virginia. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a service starting at a 2:00 p.m. at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family ask you to please consider making a donation to help with funeral expenses. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

