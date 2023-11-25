BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Odis Eugene “Odie” Armentrout, 77 of Webster Springs passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at his home. He was born December 8, 1945 in Webster Springs to the late Everett and Mary Barker Armentrout. He was a technician for Frontier until his health forced him to retire in 2001.Odie loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and eating Annabell’s cooking.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers David, Jimmy, Joe, and Steve Armentrout; and sister Dorothy Marie Lewis. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Annabell Armentrout; sons David (Kathy) Cogar, Richard (Kim) Goff, and Rob (Betsy) Armentrout; daughter Roseanna Groves; grandchildren Crystal Goff, David Cogar, Veronica (Shannon) Yeager, Christian Armentrout, Cole (Kelsee) Armentrout, and Collin Armentrout; and eight great-grandchildren; sisters Bibby Crites and Rose (Gary) Cogar; adopted brother Jeffrey Dean Armentrout; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends to mourn his passing.Funeral Services to celebrate Odie’s life will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Eddie Bender officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Odie’s family.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.