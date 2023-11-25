Shoppers arrive early for Black Friday at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -‘Black Friday’ is a day many consider to be a holiday. The day after Thanksgiving, shoppers get early access to stores advertising doorbuster deals. Stores opened as early as five in the morning at the Meadowbrook Mall on Friday, giving shoppers more time to hunt down deals and cross some items off of their Christmas lists. Most of the customers at the mall that 5News interviewed; agreed that ‘Black Friday’ was all about the deals. However, one family in particular might take the cake for showing the most ‘Black Friday’ spirit. Denise Christafore along with her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Miriam Cunnings, use the shopping holiday as a fun way to bond and even created a uniform for the event.

“My son and I have done ‘Black Friday’ shopping since he was a toddler,” Christafore said. “When he met and married Miriam, she came on board and it’s now her favorite American holiday. She started making us shirts about three years ago. We start at five in the morning.”

Christafore says ‘Black Friday’ is a day they circle on their calendar every year.

“Right after we eat dinner, we break out the sale ads, and look at the online ads,” Christafore said. “We look forward to it from the spring on. It’s wonderful to hang out and we know we have every year, this is our thing.”

Miriam Cunnings shared the family’s ‘Black Friday’ motto.

“It’s not about how much you spent, it’s about how much you saved,” Cunnings said.”

Shoppers can continue getting deals in person throughout the weekend, and hop online for more deals during ‘Cyber Monday’.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.