4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas, Biden says

President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.
President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - A 4-year-old American dual-citizen who was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, is now free.

President Joe Biden said in a press conference on Sunday that Abigail Edan is in the hands of Red Cross officials.

Edan’s transfer is the first successful release of an American hostage since the start of the truce between Israel and Hamas.

She was part of a group of 17 hostages being released on Sunday, according to both Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces.

The IDF says hostages include both Israelis and foreigners.

Twenty-four hostages, including 13 Israeli civilians and 11 foreign nationals were freed on Friday. That was followed by 17 more, 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals, on Saturday as part of the brokered deal between Hamas and Israel.

Edan’s parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on Oct. 7.

