BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amy June Post Dawson, 84, of Lost Creek, WV, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Country Living Private Care in Jane Lew, WV, after a sudden illness. Amy was born in Lost Creek on November 2, 1939, to the late Howard Clifton Post and the late Emma Christeen Azelvandre Post. She is survived by her husband, George Wesley Dawson of Lost Creek; her three daughters and their spouses: Brenda Suzanne and Gary Wagner of Broussard, LA, Audrey Rachel and Gregory Croft of Irmo, SC, and Amy Georgiana and Mike Costello of Lost Creek, WV; her two granddaughters: Eleanor Simone Croft and Amelia Margot Croft of Irmo; her sister Elnor Ann Post O’Dell of Ripley, WV; and cousins, nieces, and a nephew.Amy was a 1958 graduate of Unidis High School in West Milford, WV. She continued her studies at West Virginia University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree and her Master’s Degree through the Department of Agricultural Sciences. While earning her Master’s, Amy had the opportunity to travel through England, Scotland, and Greece on her way to Uganda to conduct research. She returned to the US by ocean liner departing from Dublin, Ireland. Upon graduation, Amy worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Cumberland, MD, and then the WVU Department of Agricultural Sciences, before returning to Lost Creek to raise her daughters and tend to her own farm. Amy loved gardening and trying new plant varieties, however, she never strayed from her beloved half-runner beans. Amy formerly was the Lost Creek City Clerk and Recorder. Amy taught Sherry Sellers how to drive a tractor and loved her farming.She will be remembered for her potato salad, the pride she had in her daughters and granddaughters, and the joy she found in sharing a beer and good conversations with friends.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 30th at 10:00 am with Raymond Anderson presiding. Interment will follow in the Jesse Run Cemetery.The family is so thankful for the generous care and abundant love provided by Sherry and Charlie Sellers and family at Country Living Private Care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, 4 Grand Central Terminal, New York, NY 10017, or at give.michaeljfox.org.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

