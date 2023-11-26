Amy June Post Dawson

Amy June Post Dawson
Amy June Post Dawson(Picasa | Amy June Post Dawson)
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amy June Post Dawson, 84, of Lost Creek, WV, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Country Living Private Care in Jane Lew, WV, after a sudden illness. Amy was born in Lost Creek on November 2, 1939, to the late Howard Clifton Post and the late Emma Christeen Azelvandre Post. She is survived by her husband, George Wesley Dawson of Lost Creek; her three daughters and their spouses: Brenda Suzanne and Gary Wagner of Broussard, LA, Audrey Rachel and Gregory Croft of Irmo, SC, and Amy Georgiana and Mike Costello of Lost Creek, WV; her two granddaughters: Eleanor Simone Croft and Amelia Margot Croft of Irmo; her sister Elnor Ann Post O’Dell of Ripley, WV; and cousins, nieces, and a nephew.Amy was a 1958 graduate of Unidis High School in West Milford, WV. She continued her studies at West Virginia University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree and her Master’s Degree through the Department of Agricultural Sciences. While earning her Master’s, Amy had the opportunity to travel through England, Scotland, and Greece on her way to Uganda to conduct research. She returned to the US by ocean liner departing from Dublin, Ireland. Upon graduation, Amy worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Cumberland, MD, and then the WVU Department of Agricultural Sciences, before returning to Lost Creek to raise her daughters and tend to her own farm. Amy loved gardening and trying new plant varieties, however, she never strayed from her beloved half-runner beans. Amy formerly was the Lost Creek City Clerk and Recorder. Amy taught Sherry Sellers how to drive a tractor and loved her farming.She will be remembered for her potato salad, the pride she had in her daughters and granddaughters, and the joy she found in sharing a beer and good conversations with friends.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 30th  at 10:00 am with Raymond Anderson presiding. Interment will follow in the Jesse Run Cemetery.The family is so thankful for the generous care and abundant love provided by Sherry and Charlie Sellers and family at Country Living Private Care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, 4 Grand Central Terminal, New York, NY 10017, or at  give.michaeljfox.org.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
Fairmont Senior takes down Independence - WDTV Sports
HS Football Semifinal Highlights
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner

Latest News

Angero “Ann” Williams
Angero “Ann” Williams
Marion “Keith” Richards
Marion “Keith” Richards
Jeffrey Todd Hardesty
Jeffrey Todd Hardesty
Barbara “Darlene” Wright
Barbara “Darlene” Wright