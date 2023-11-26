BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Angero “Ann” Williams, 101, lifelong resident of Chestnut Hills, Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Maplewood Health Care Center, with family by her side.Ann was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 4, 1922, a daughter of the late Nick John and Anna Anthouli Miller.She was married on March 6, 1949, to Luther Williams, who preceded her in death on January 6, 1984.Mrs. Williams is survived by her son, Marty Williams of Lake Mary, FL; twin daughters, Anna Walsh and husband Chuck of Clarksburg, and Gladys Williams and husband Tom of Clarksburg. Ann was grandmother (yia-yia) to five grandchildren, Michael Walsh and wife Kristin of Morgantown, Mark Walsh and wife Amanda of Shinnston, Matthew Williams and wife Elise of Alexandria, VA; Tyler Williams and wife Bryanna of Fairmont, Brett Williams of FL; two step granddaughters, Bonnie Braun Wickland and husband Michael of FL, and Suzanne Braun Rondeau and husband D.J. of FL; six great grandchildren, Carter Walsh, Kendall Walsh, Jaxon Walsh, Julian Williams, Grady Williams and Callen Walsh; six step great grandchildren, Graham Wickland, Gunner Wickland, Grayson Wickland, Griffin Wickland, Olivia Rondeau, and Jaxon Rondeau. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Gus Miller, Steve Miller, Johnny Miller, and Angelo Miller; and three sisters, Alice Vacolas, Angie Kourpas, and Irene Muscatell.Ann was a 1940 graduate of Victory High School and retired as owner of the Second Street Coffee Shop after 15 years.She was a lifelong member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church where she was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos, and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Ann was an avid WVU football and basketball fan and attended her last WVU basketball game at the age of 99.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 4176, Clarksburg, WV 26301.Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation. The funeral service will be held at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 1010 Factory Street, Clarksburg, on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Stelyios Muksuris presiding. Ann will lie in state starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

