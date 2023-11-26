Marion “Keith” Richards

Marion “Keith” Richards
Marion “Keith” Richards(Picasa | Marion “Keith” Richards)
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion “Keith” Richards, 64, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.Keith was born in Clarksburg, WV, on January 26, 1959, a son of the Junior Marion Richards of East View and the late Gail Colleen Ryan Richards.He was married to his wife of 44 years, Tametta “Tammy” Marshall Richards, on September 15, 1979, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.Mr. Richards is also survived by two sons, Keegan Richards and wife Nikki of Clarksburg, Kurtis Richards of Clarksburg, and dog, Chloe.  He also leaves behind one brother, Joel Richards and wife Chrissy of Weston, two sisters, Suzie Robinson and husband Kevin of San Antonio, TX, and Joretta Hayhurst and husband Dan Brown of Rapid River, MI; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Erin Colleen Hines.Mr. Richards was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School Class of 1977, and the Facilities Manager for Clarksburg/Harrison Public Library.  He formerly was a truck driver for the Smith Brothers and was a mechanic for Harrison County Board of Education.  He also worked as a laborer for the Zinc Plant in Spelter, ARC of Harrison County, Summit Center, and UHC as a CNA.Keith loved painting, drawing, cooking, and working on cars.  He was a compassionate man who spent his life taking care of and helping others.  He had a great sense of humor, and above all loved his family.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.  The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation with Pastor Leroy Richards presiding.In Keeping with his wishes, Keith will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
Fairmont Senior takes down Independence - WDTV Sports
HS Football Semifinal Highlights
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner

Latest News

Amy June Post Dawson
Amy June Post Dawson
Jeffrey Todd Hardesty
Jeffrey Todd Hardesty
Barbara “Darlene” Wright
Barbara “Darlene” Wright
Odis Eugene “Odie” Armentrout
Odis Eugene “Odie” Armentrout