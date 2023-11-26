BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion “Keith” Richards, 64, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.Keith was born in Clarksburg, WV, on January 26, 1959, a son of the Junior Marion Richards of East View and the late Gail Colleen Ryan Richards.He was married to his wife of 44 years, Tametta “Tammy” Marshall Richards, on September 15, 1979, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.Mr. Richards is also survived by two sons, Keegan Richards and wife Nikki of Clarksburg, Kurtis Richards of Clarksburg, and dog, Chloe. He also leaves behind one brother, Joel Richards and wife Chrissy of Weston, two sisters, Suzie Robinson and husband Kevin of San Antonio, TX, and Joretta Hayhurst and husband Dan Brown of Rapid River, MI; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Erin Colleen Hines.Mr. Richards was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School Class of 1977, and the Facilities Manager for Clarksburg/Harrison Public Library. He formerly was a truck driver for the Smith Brothers and was a mechanic for Harrison County Board of Education. He also worked as a laborer for the Zinc Plant in Spelter, ARC of Harrison County, Summit Center, and UHC as a CNA.Keith loved painting, drawing, cooking, and working on cars. He was a compassionate man who spent his life taking care of and helping others. He had a great sense of humor, and above all loved his family.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation with Pastor Leroy Richards presiding.In Keeping with his wishes, Keith will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.