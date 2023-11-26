Sunday evening rain brings cold & windy conditions for Monday and Tuesday

Wind chills may fall into the teens and single digits.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Overall, the weather over this long holiday weekend has been kind to us. Even Sunday will feature temperatures making it to average and a little bit of sun will shine for the beginning of the day. Unfortunately, a rain-wielding cold front sweeps through Sunday evening, ushering in much cooler air and gusty winds, which will persist through Tuesday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
Fairmont Senior takes down Independence - WDTV Sports
HS Football Semifinal Highlights

Latest News

Clarksburg weekend
Temperatures inch up through the weekend before dropping next week
thanksgiving highs
Sunny & seasonable Thanksgiving; rain to end the weekend
Thanksgiving Forecast
Rain Ends in Time for Thanksgiving
today in Clarksburg
Lingering mountain precip tapers off Wednesday evening; sunny and seasonable Thanksgiving