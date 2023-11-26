Sunday evening rain brings cold & windy conditions for Monday and Tuesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Overall, the weather over this long holiday weekend has been kind to us. Even Sunday will feature temperatures making it to average and a little bit of sun will shine for the beginning of the day. Unfortunately, a rain-wielding cold front sweeps through Sunday evening, ushering in much cooler air and gusty winds, which will persist through Tuesday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

