Clarksburg officer placed on leave after being charged

File photo of Clarksburg Police Officer Aaron Jackson from the 2022 Veterans Day Parade. He has...
File photo of Clarksburg Police Officer Aaron Jackson from the 2022 Veterans Day Parade. He has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with domestic battery and domestic assault.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - An officer with the Clarksburg Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with domestic battery and domestic assault.

Officers went to a home in Stonewood for a report of a domestic on Monday, Nov. 20, according to a criminal complaint.

While at the home, officers say there wasn’t anyone inside, but they could reportedly see a broken tv and a coffee table in the living room.

The criminal complaint says the victim came back to the scene and had a small laceration on her nose. She alleges that Aaron Jackson, of Stonewood, went to the home with a baseball bat because he “[believed] there was another man” in the home. Jackson allegedly then broke the tv with the bat and tripped her, causing her to fall on her face before leaving.

Authorities say they then spoke with Jackson, who said he went to the home and asked “where the other guy was” and struck the tv several times. Additionally, Jackson told police he “was trying to shut the door and that he pushed her away so she couldn’t shut the door on him, which caused her to fall.”

Jackson allegedly told police he also “rubbed plastic from the broken tv in [the victim’s] face.”

Authorities say Jackson had blood on his right hand and left pant leg.

Jackson has been charged with domestic assault and domestic battery.

Jackson, who is an officer with the Clarksburg Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, according to CPD Chief Mark Kiddy.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast showing wind chills in North-Central West Virginia during the afternoon hours,...
Snow flurries, chilly conditions to start the week
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Fairmont Senior takes down Independence - WDTV Sports
HS Football Semifinal Highlights

Latest News

Linsie Gray and Eric Melton
2 charged after toddler undergoes emergency surgery for spider bite
TSA officers prevent Ohio man from bringing loaded gun onto flight at Huntington Tri-State...
TSA stops man with loaded handgun at Huntington Tri-State Airport
snow
Stonewall Resort to host Wanderlust Event Series throughout December
A police car and police officer at a sobriety check in Daleville.
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Marion County