Clarksburg officer placed on leave after being charged

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - An officer with the Clarksburg Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with domestic battery and domestic assault.

Officers went to a home in Stonewood for a report of a domestic on Monday, Nov. 20, according to a criminal complaint.

While at the home, officers say there wasn’t anyone inside, but they could reportedly see a broken tv and a coffee table in the living room.

The criminal complaint says the victim came back to the scene and had a small laceration on her nose. She alleges that Aaron Jackson, of Stonewood, went to the home with a baseball bat because he “[believed] there was another man” in the home. Jackson allegedly then broke the tv with the bat and tripped her, causing her to fall on her face before leaving.

Authorities say they then spoke with Jackson, who said he went to the home and asked “where the other guy was” and struck the tv several times. Additionally, Jackson told police he “was trying to shut the door and that he pushed her away so she couldn’t shut the door on him, which caused her to fall.”

Jackson allegedly told police he also “rubbed plastic from the broken tv in [the victim’s] face.”

Authorities say Jackson had blood on his right hand and left pant leg.

Jackson has been charged with domestic assault and domestic battery.

Jackson, who is an officer with the Clarksburg Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, according to CPD Chief Mark Kiddy.

