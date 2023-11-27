Derek Rowland Moore

Derek Rowland Moore
Published: Nov. 27, 2023
Derek Rowland Moore, 36 of Webster Springs, formerly of Huntington, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at his home. He was born June 15, 1987 in Webster Springs to the late David Rowland Moore and Louanne Nistendirk Moore. He was Acting President of Webster Woodlands, a West Virginia Natural Resource Company, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends along the Back Fork River at the family cabin in Webster Springs. In addition to his parents, Derek was preceded in death by his sisters, Tess Morgan Moore and Jana Caril Moore; grandparents Robert and Joyce Moore; and J.P. and Mary Wilkinson Childers. Left to cherish his memory are his son David Reace Moore; niece Emeline McCaleb; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many extended family and friends to mourn his passing. A Memorial Service to celebrate Derek’s life will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Beard Mortuary, 3001 Third Avenue, Huntington. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com and also at www.beardmortuary.com.

