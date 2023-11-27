FIRST ALERT: Wind chills drop to teens & single digits on Tuesday

It may not be winter just yet, but it certainly feels like it!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today were much colder than yesterday thanks to a cold front that ushered in much cooler air. Temperatures will continue to fall into tomorrow as winds increase, making it the coldest feeling day of the season thus far. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Clarksburg Police Officer Aaron Jackson from the 2022 Veterans Day Parade. He...
Clarksburg officer placed on leave after being charged
Futurecast showing wind chills in North-Central West Virginia during the afternoon hours,...
Snow flurries, chilly conditions to start the week
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Linsie Gray and Eric Melton
2 charged after toddler undergoes emergency surgery for spider bite
A Toledo Police vehicle
I-79 reopens after car accident

Latest News

Futurecast showing wind chills in North-Central West Virginia during the afternoon hours,...
Snow flurries, chilly conditions to start the week
next 3 days
Sunday evening rain brings cold & windy conditions for Monday and Tuesday
Clarksburg weekend
Temperatures inch up through the weekend before dropping next week
thanksgiving highs
Sunny & seasonable Thanksgiving; rain to end the weekend