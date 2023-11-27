FIRST ALERT: Wind chills drop to teens & single digits on Tuesday
It may not be winter just yet, but it certainly feels like it!
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today were much colder than yesterday thanks to a cold front that ushered in much cooler air. Temperatures will continue to fall into tomorrow as winds increase, making it the coldest feeling day of the season thus far. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
