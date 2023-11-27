Man charged with child neglect after police respond to domestic violence complaint

man charged with domestic assault
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - William Painter was charged with domestic violence, domestic assault, and child neglect after police responded to a complaint about domestic violence in Randolph County, on Saturday.

Police received a call in reference to a physical domestic that happened at a home on Churchill Road, according to the criminal complaint.

According to police, the victim stated that she got into an argument with Painter, which quickly turned physical. The victim asked Painter to leave and he refused, beginning to “cuss and scream” in her face and grab her by the hair.

After the victim threatened to call the police, Painter allegedly grabbed her throat and began choking her. Court documents say that she could not fight back as she was holding a six-month-old baby.

Police say Painter began hitting her and almost hit the baby before choking her again.

The victim again him to leave, to which he allegedly responded, “The only person leaving would be [the victim] in a body bag,” and that “every cop in Randolph county feared him and if [the victim] had him arrested, he would get out the same day and burn [the victim’s] house down.”

He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a bail of $10,000.

