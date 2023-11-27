Some Marion County schools to close on Friday for planned power outage
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A post on Marion County Schools Facebook page says they have been informed by First Energy/Mon Power that work on a substation will cause interruptions to power for certain schools in Marion County.
Staff and Students of the following schools will not report to school on December 1, 2023 due to these planned power outages:
- East Fairmont High School
- Pleasant Valley
- County Office
- Watson
- Jayenne
- East Park
- East Fairmont Middle
For more information, and to stay up to date, visit Marion County Schools Facebook Page.
