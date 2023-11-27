Some Marion County schools to close on Friday for planned power outage

Marion County Schools Facebook Profile Photo
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A post on Marion County Schools Facebook page says they have been informed by First Energy/Mon Power that work on a substation will cause interruptions to power for certain schools in Marion County.

Staff and Students of the following schools will not report to school on December 1, 2023 due to these planned power outages:

  • East Fairmont High School
  • Pleasant Valley
  • County Office
  • Watson
  • Jayenne
  • East Park
  • East Fairmont Middle

For more information, and to stay up to date, visit Marion County Schools Facebook Page.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast showing wind chills in North-Central West Virginia during the afternoon hours,...
Snow flurries, chilly conditions to start the week
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Fairmont Senior takes down Independence - WDTV Sports
HS Football Semifinal Highlights

Latest News

man charged with domestic assault
Man charged with child neglect after police respond to domestic violence complaint
Linsie Gray and Eric Melton
2 charged after toddler undergoes emergency surgery for spider bite
TSA officers prevent Ohio man from bringing loaded gun onto flight at Huntington Tri-State...
TSA stops man with loaded handgun at Huntington Tri-State Airport
snow
Stonewall Resort to host Wanderlust Event Series throughout December