Some Marion County schools to close on Friday for planned power outage

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A post on Marion County Schools Facebook page says they have been informed by First Energy/Mon Power that work on a substation will cause interruptions to power for certain schools in Marion County.

Staff and Students of the following schools will not report to school on December 1, 2023 due to these planned power outages:

East Fairmont High School

Pleasant Valley

County Office

Watson

Jayenne

East Park

East Fairmont Middle

For more information, and to stay up to date, visit Marion County Schools Facebook Page.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.