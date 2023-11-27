Rivesville Elementary/Middle School teacher is About you Monogram’s Teacher of the Month

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “There are teachers in this building that work hard, this county, some that are probably far more deserving than I am. But, for a parent to nominate you that means that their child’s going home and telling what they’ve learned. To me I try to teach the kids as they’re my own not just students.”

Chris Malnich has been an educator at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School for 2 decades and has done so with a smile and great big heart Malnich is being recognized as the About You Monogram’s teacher of the month for the month of November. The award spotlights the teachers hard work and showcases his belief that everyday you should strive to be better than you were the day before.

“We have a class moto; do a little bit more each day than you think you possibly can. My whole thing is about work ethic be a little bit better each day as a person, as a student, and whatever else you do. Whether it’s athletics, band, clubs just strive to be a better person everyday.”

Molding young minds isn’t an easy task, but it’s one Malnich has no problem doing by providing his students with the guidance and direction they need.

“Kids are still kids. They want to learn; they just need a little bit of guidance. Sometimes it’s positive and sometimes you got to give them a little tough love. Just to remind them hey we have to pick it up a little bit. But, kids are kids they want to be successful, sometimes they just don’t know how to be.”

While each school year brings something new; it’s the familiar faces of former students that mean the most to Mr. Malnich.

“Former students come back and talk to me. And not just me, but the teachers here at Rivesville. How much they meant to them, how much they helped them prepare. We have kids in high school come back and talk to us, but we have kids from my first couple of years teaching that I see out. And they’re married now and they have families, and they remember things we’ve done. But, when you see your kids down the future, when their successful and they come back and they thank you; that’s the most rewarding part about teaching.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.