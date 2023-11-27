Snow flurries, chilly conditions to start the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the last few days of November with chilly temperatures and wind chills, along with snow flurries. Find out how long the conditions will last, and what this means for any plans you have, in the video above!

A low-pressure system in eastern Canada brought rain showers last night, and while the rain is gone, it will continue to drag cold air from Canada down into West Virginia this afternoon, resulting in highs in the low-30s in the lowlands and below-freezing in the mountains. Sustained winds of 5-15 mph, with wind gusts above 30 mph in the mountains, will make temperatures feel cooler. Because of the below-freezing temperatures, we could see a few snow flurries and showers in North-Central West Virginia, especially in the mountains, during the late morning and afternoon hours, but not much accumulation is expected. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies.

During the evening and overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the low-20s in the lowlands and teens in the mountains. Wind gusts above 40 mph (maybe even above 50 mph) may be recorded in the higher ridges in the mountain counties at times. This could blow around unsecured outdoor items, cause power outages, and even cause wind chills to drop to subzero in the mountains, which can cause frostbite risk. The strong wind gusts will stick around into tomorrow morning, so the National Weather Service has portions of Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties under a Wind Advisory from 7 PM tonight to tomorrow afternoon. Make sure to secure outdoor items and wear heavy layers of clothing to protect yourself. Skies will also be cloudy tonight and tomorrow afternoon, with snow flurries and showers pushing through our region at times. This will likely lead to snow accumulations in the mountains. Not much is expected (about 2″ at most), but still, be careful with slick spots. The snow showers and wind gusts die down tomorrow evening, but wind chills will continue into Wednesday morning, so make sure to take precautions against the cold.

A high-pressure system will move through the southern US and lift warmer, more stable air into West Virginia on Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in highs in the mid-to-upper-40s and sunny skies. Then on Friday, a low-pressure system will bring rain showers into our region, starting the month of December on a soggy note. The weekend will be dry, with highs in the 40s and low-50s. Then on Sunday night into Monday, another low-pressure system will bring more rain showers our way, resulting in a soggy start to the first work week of December. In short, today and tomorrow will be cold and windy, and the month of December will start out with rain chances.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Overcast skies, with a few snow flurries in the mountains. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 40.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a few snow flurries and showers in the mountains. West-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 23.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 29.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 45.

