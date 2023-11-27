Snowshoe Mountain announces opening date

SNOWSHOE, W.Va (WDTV) - Snowshoe Mountain has announced its opening date weeks after it was postponed.

According to a social media post from Snowshoe Mountain, opening day is officially set for Saturday, Dec. 2.

Officials said in the post that the operations team has worked hard and taken advantage of every snowmaking opportunity.

For opening day, officials said they expect to run three lifts with 8-10 ski trails open and a fun build in Progression Park.

Snowshoe Mountain’s opening date was originally set for Nov. 22, but it was postponed because of warm weather.

Prior Coverage: Warm weather causes Snowshoe Mountain to push back opening date

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.