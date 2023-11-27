Snowshoe Mountain announces opening date

Photo of snow at Snowshoe Mountain on Monday, March 14, 2023.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOWSHOE, W.Va (WDTV) - Snowshoe Mountain has announced its opening date weeks after it was postponed.

According to a social media post from Snowshoe Mountain, opening day is officially set for Saturday, Dec. 2.

Officials said in the post that the operations team has worked hard and taken advantage of every snowmaking opportunity.

For opening day, officials said they expect to run three lifts with 8-10 ski trails open and a fun build in Progression Park.

Snowshoe Mountain’s opening date was originally set for Nov. 22, but it was postponed because of warm weather.

Prior Coverage: Warm weather causes Snowshoe Mountain to push back opening date

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Clarksburg Police Officer Aaron Jackson from the 2022 Veterans Day Parade. He...
Clarksburg officer placed on leave after being charged
Futurecast showing wind chills in North-Central West Virginia during the afternoon hours,...
Snow flurries, chilly conditions to start the week
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Linsie Gray and Eric Melton
2 charged after toddler undergoes emergency surgery for spider bite
A Toledo Police vehicle
I-79 reopens after car accident

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: John Wiant
First at 4 Forum: John Wiant
First at 4 Forum: Tina Yoke
First at 4 Forum: Tina Yoke
First at 4 Forum: Marissa Terwilliger
First at 4 Forum: Marissa Terwilliger
West Virginia’s Norway Spruce set for U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony