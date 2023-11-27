Stonewall Resort to host Wanderlust Event Series throughout December

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a press release, Stonewall Resort will host five unique and fun-filled evening experiences throughout the month of December as part of its Wanderlust Event Series.

“Our Wanderlust events are perfect for couples or individuals interested in an evening out with people they love in a cozy setting,” said Andre’ D’ Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “Whether you’re a foodie, a patron of the comedic arts, a music lover, or you’re looking for an out-of-the-norm experience, these events offer something for everyone.”

The December Wanderlust Event Series includes:

Rock Comic Mark Eddie (Friday, Dec. 1): An international performer with a musician’s point of view, Mark Eddie performs a hilarious and witty tribute to the classic rock, R&B, hip hop, country and pop stars of our time by way of guitar riffs, vocals, and rapid-fire rock references. Mark also delivers dead-on musical impressions of John Mayer, Al Green, Dave Matthews, Neil Diamond, Pearl Jam, Bon Jovi and more. The show will also feature a 15-minute opening act.

Grand Ole Opry Tribute Show (Saturday, Dec. 2): The enchanting Monroe Sisters take guests on a journey back in time to the Grand Ole Opry. Featuring musical performances and a three-course dinner, guests will enjoy a captivating evening show.

Appalachian Dinner Series Featuring WV Fruit & Berry (Saturday, Dec. 9): Featuring Bridgeport-based West Virginia Fruit & Berry’s specialty cocktails in tandem with an incredible four-course menu of authentic Appalachian fare, guests will get a special “taste” of West Virginia during this intimate pairing dinner.

Dueling Pianos (Friday, Dec. 29): Part rock show, part comedy performance and all-around great time, the Dueling Pianos event features two accomplished pianists playing interactive covers of old and new favorite songs.

Peril In The Poconos (Saturday, Dec. 30): Featuring a three-course dinner and hilarious murder mystery performance by Murder & Merriment, guests are charged with figuring out ‘who dun it’.

For more information or to reserve tickets, contact the resort at (304) 269-7400, or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com.

