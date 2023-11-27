Thomas Julian Blake, 77, of Burnsville, WV, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Monday, November 20, 2023, in Hilton Head, SC. He was born at home in Burnsville on September 14, 1946, to the late Oscar Lee Blake and the late Juanita McPherson Blake Clay. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his step-father, Albert William Clay. Those left to cherish Tom’s memory include his loving wife of over 45 years, Mary Charlene Blake; five children: Amy Jo Smith (Jonathan) of Buckhannon, Melissa Ann Blake of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Travis Julian Blake of Birch River, Mary Beth DeMoss (Richard) of Birch River, and Kristen Leigh Blake (Ned Strauser) of Morgantown; six grandchildren: Hayden Thomas Smith, Alivia Brooke DeMoss, Piper Blake Strauser, Emma Jean DeMoss, Blake Lee DeMoss, and Beckett Annelle Herrington; one sister, Margaret Ann Boyd (Larry) of Winston-Salem, NC; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tom graduated from Burnsville High School in 1964 and was a 1968 alumnus of Glenville State University. After graduating from college, he taught Biology at Braxton County High School where he was also an assistant jr. varsity football and basketball coach. While teaching in 1970, Tom implemented the first observance of Earth Day. In 1972, he was enlisted to help start Burnsville’s Boy Scout Troop 224. Tom worked road construction for Black Rock and Vecellio & Grogan, Inc. In 1978, he began working at Corhart Refractories in Buckhannon and retired after 26 years of service. Tom also owned Nicholas Coin Laundry for over 20 years, worked at Braxton Lumber Company in Heaters, and ended his employment as a Pharmacy Technician at Walmart in Weston. For many years, he faithfully attended Glenville State University football and basketball games with his good friend, Dave Mace, and grandson, Hayden. Over the course of his life, Tom served his community as a Volunteer Firefighter for the Burnsville Fire Department and an Emergency Medical Technician with the Burnsville Emergency Medical Services. He was Christian by faith, a member of the Burnsville Lions Club, and served on the board for Burnsville Public Utility. Most recently, Tom assisted the Burnsville Public Library with projects. Tom was a member of the Burnsville Parks and Recreation Committee where he assisted with writing the Outdoor Recreation Grant that built the playground and tennis courts. Tom deeply loved his family and spending time with them. He and Charlene absolutely loved traveling together, even if it was something as simple as grabbing a sandwich somewhere and taking the backroads home. Tom enjoyed watching movies at the theater, viewing wildlife, and eating sweet treats. He found great joy in making people’s lives better and helping them in any way he could. Tom was a daydreamer, loved a big idea, and never lost curiosity about the wonders of the world. He was often silly and shared his humor with everyone. Tom was honest, kind, and believed in doing the right thing and working hard while still making time for fun. He was truly a good man. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department or the Burnsville Public Library. They would also love a note to Charlene Blake at PO Box 168, Burnsville, WV, 26335, telling her and the family how you know Tom or your favorite memory of him. His family would love to hear how he impacted others. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Delmas Singleton and Daniel Arnold officiating. Interment will follow at the Orlando Cemetery in Braxton County. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Thomas Julian Blake. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

