TSA stops man with loaded handgun at Huntington Tri-State Airport

By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lawrence County, Ohio man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers on Wednesday after he tried to bring his loaded gun onto a flight at a West Virginia airport.

The .380 caliber gun was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.

According to a press release from the TSA, the gun was caught as the man, a resident of Proctorville, Ohio, entered the security checkpoint.

The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection. The firearm was removed by the local police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

In addition to the criminal citation issued by the police, the man also faces a stiff financial civil penalty from TSA. The penalty for carrying weapons was recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

“This was the third gun that our team has prevented from being carried onto a flight so far this year. The TSA officers in Huntington perform their jobs exceptionally well, and they are ever vigilant during the holiday travel periods,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “When dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern. Individuals are not permitted to carry a firearm through a security checkpoint— not someone with a concealed weapons permit, not someone who is enrolled in TSA PreCheck®, not an airport worker and not a traveler.”

Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage.  Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case.  The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and gun owners have a duty to ensure they are not violating any local firearm laws. Additionally, contacting the respective airline could reveal any additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

