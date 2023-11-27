Turnpike sees uptick in holiday weekend traffic

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Turnpike saw an uptick in travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend compared to 2022.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, more than 724,000 total transactions were completed on the West Virginia Turnpike during the Thanksgiving holiday period from Tuesday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

Officials said there were a total of 724,768 transactions between the three toll booths on the turnpike during the holiday period, nearly 10,000 transactions above estimates and more than 3,000 above last year’s transactions.

“The WV Turnpike was well prepared for a heavy influx of traffic during Thanksgiving week,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “I couldn’t be prouder of our Toll Operations, Maintenance crews, Courtesy patrol, Traffic Flaggers, State Police Troop 7, and Dispatch Center for their commitment this week to ensure traffic ran as smoothly as possible.”

Below are the number of total transactions the turnpike’s three toll plazas saw each day:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 21: 132,053 transactions
  • Wednesday, Nov. 22: 156,241 transactions
  • Thursday, Nov. 23: 67,695 transactions
  • Friday, Nov. 24: 83,370 transactions
  • Saturday, Nov. 25: 128,818 transactions
  • Sunday, Nov. 26: 161,022 transactions

The West Virginia Turnpike averages nearly 100,000 total transactions per day for the entire year, according to the WVDOT.

