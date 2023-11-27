West Virginia’s Norway Spruce set for U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree is from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest. Pictured...
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST
WASHINGTON (WDTV) - The 63-foot Norway Spruce from the Monongahela National Forest is ready to be lit up as the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

The tree recently made its journey throughout West Virginia and arrived in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

The lighting of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is scheduled to happen during a ceremony that will start at 5 p.m. on Tuesday on the West Front Lawn.

Following the ceremony, the Christmas tree will be lit from dusk until 11 p.m. each night through New Years Day.

This is the third time West Virginia and the Monongahela National Forest have provided the the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. The first tree was provided in 1970 with the second tree in 1976.

