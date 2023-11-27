WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County.

The checkpoint will be on US Route 250 in Philippi on Thursday, December 7 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted to deter and detect impaired drivers.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

Those who wish to avoid the checkpoint can seek alternative routes, such as Lander Road.

