WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Marion County.

The checkpoint will be on Speedway Ave. between Freedom St. and Winfield St. on Friday, December 8 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted to deter and detect impaired drivers.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

Please contact First Sergeant W.D. Henderson at the Fairmont Detachment (304-367-2701) if further information is needed.

