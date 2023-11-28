18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages when it overturned. (SOURCE: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An accident on an interstate highway in Louisiana Tuesday morning caused a closure after chickens were spilled onto the roadway.

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages on I-59 when it overturned.

An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.
An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.(WVUE, CNN)

First responders said one person was injured in the crash and dozens of chickens were let loose on the highway.

The interstate was eventually reopened, however, a few chickens can still be seen roaming the area.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Clarksburg Police Officer Aaron Jackson from the 2022 Veterans Day Parade. He...
Clarksburg officer placed on leave after being charged
Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Massive Menards building essentially complete as developer talks opening date
Futurecast showing wind chills in North-Central West Virginia during the afternoon hours,...
Snow flurries, chilly conditions to start the week
Linsie Gray and Eric Melton
2 charged after toddler undergoes emergency surgery for spider bite
man charged with domestic assault
Man charged with child neglect after police respond to domestic violence complaint

Latest News

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
LIVE: Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in...
Banker involved in big loans to Trump’s company testifies for his defense in civil fraud trial
A 54-year-old man a 5-year-old girl were swept into the ocean from Martins Beach in Half Moon...
5-year-old girl dead, man still missing after ‘sneaker wave’ sweeps them out to sea in California
FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that...
Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says