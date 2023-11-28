5 News Exclusive: Revealing who was chosen for Bridgeport’s tree lighting ceremony

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

This Thursday Bridgeport will be celebrating their annual “Light up night.” And this year the ceremonial tree lighters will be.... *drum roll please*

Renee Mathews from Bridgeport high school

Greg Oldaker from Bridgeport middle

Heather Holbert from Johnson elementary

Todd Reubenstein” and Jeovanna Comer from Simpson elementary school

“Well it’s truly an honor to even be able to participate in this. Light up night’s probably one of the most magical evenings in the world and not to sound corny but it reminds me of a Christmas movie. And if you haven’t been here to experience you wouldn’t know what that means. But truly excited to be a part of this and be a part of this great group here.” Says Jeovanna Comer, Co Principal at Simpson Elementary.

“Now how do the schools participate in an event like this every year?”

“So the elementaries have choirs that sing, dance team from the high school performs, our jazz band does a phenomenal performance every year. And so there’s just different things that they do throughout uh the whole area there.” Renee Mathews, Assistant Principal at Bridgeport High School.

“Now you’ve been to a number of these events. What’s to be expected from a big event like this?”

“Well you can definitely expect to have a lot of people there. A couple thousand or more easily. And it’s just nice to get to run into people you might not see on a regular basis. A lot of people talking, there’s vendors that have things that they share for free, and just a really festive fun evening.” Todd Rubenstein, Co Principal at Simpson Elementary.

“As this being your first time participating in this event, what are your expectations going into an event like this?”

“Well being a spectator for the last six or seven years you really don’t understand the magnitude of it until you actually get invited, you know to be a part of the light up. And you know the Bridgeport’s a community school and a community that you know is close knit but you really don’t you don’t realize that when you’re standing on the outside. But once you’re when you’re brought in among the mix I mean with people that are with me today I mean you really it really is an honor. You don’t realize that until you actually become a part of it.” Gary Oldaker, Bridgeport Middle School Principal.

“How does education meet with community on this event?”

“Education has always been the cornerstone of the Bridgeport community. All of the schools work very closely together with the community leaders, and we’ve always had a positive relationship. And we’re a group of five that are all new to our positions, and we’re not people that are used to the limelight so this is pretty exciting for us.” Heather Holbert, Principal Johnson Elementary.

