Beth Elaine Ash Stutler

Beth Elaine Stutler (nee Ash), 84, died peacefully in her sleep in her Fairmont home after a yearlong cancer battle on November 24, 2023. Born in Wilbur, WV on July 17, 1939, to Bernadine (nee Keys) and Jess Ash, she later lived in Middlebourne and graduated from Tyler County High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter she moved to Fairmont, began working at Westinghouse Corp., retiring 40 years later from Philips Lighting Company. In Fairmont, she met her future husband, Wayne Allen Stutler. They were married 48 years before his death in 2011. Their only child, Todd Wayne Stutler, died earlier that same year. During her marriage, Elaine traveled with her husband to cities throughout the United States attending Wayne’s Association of Police Chiefs conventions. She also enjoyed visiting her closest relatives in Texas and Florida. On her last trip, she delighted in the unusual experience of watching the bands in Luckenbach, Texas while sitting among chickens. She enjoyed live concerts, and her favorite, for both the company and the performer, was Bob Dylan with her son, Todd. She was an avid Mountaineers fan. Elaine was also proud that her grandmother, Ota Jones Ash, was Governor Cecil Underwood’s double first cousin. Family survivors include her loving sister and daily confidant, Diane Ash Podnar (Don) of Friendswood, TX; stepson David Stutler of Ocala, FL; step-granddaughter Stacy Kash and step-grandson Tyler Stutler; nieces Nariman Todd (Alton) and Yasmin Zughni; great niece Kamilah Todd and great nephews Seth Park and Caleb Keys. Also left to cherish her memory is Elaine’s extended family, including but not limited to the ever-faithful Sue Pellegrin and Bunny Zircle, former co-worker Sandy Chisler, longtime loyal friend Alan Parks, and special cousin Sharon Keys Powers. Elaine’s family is grateful for the compassionate and professional services of Amedisys Hospice Care and the unlimited support of her in-home devoted caregivers David Stutler and Yasmin Zughni. Friends will be received on Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m, officiated by nephew Rev. Billy Stutler, at Carpenter & Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV. Interment will follow at Wilbur Cemetery, Wilbur, WV. Elaine is truly going home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Wilbur Cemetery, where generations of Elaine’s Ash and Keys ancestors are interred, via mail to Crystal Ratcliff, 610 Boreman Ave., Middlebourne, WV 26149. Expressions of sympathy or online condolences can be shared at Carpford@frontier.com

