Betty Jane (Mancina) Banko, 92, of Clarksburg (North View), passed away peacefully at home on Monday the 27th of November, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Andrew Banko Jr. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. Betty was born in Clarksburg, WV on the 20th of June, 1931. She was the daughter of the late John Mancina and Bessie (Scott) Mancina. Betty was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Mancina and sisters Theresa (Daisy) Diaz and husband George (Spick), and Anna Louise Casalinuova and her husband Carlo (Al). She was also preceded in death by in-laws Stephen Banko and his wife Suzanne, and Irene Gordon, and Helen Wrubleski and her husband Frank. Betty graduated from Victory high school in 1948. She was a lifelong homemaker and devoted mother and grandmother. Betty lived her entire life in North View and was a lifelong member of St. James Catholic Church where she was a collection counter for many years. She was also a member of the Sodality of Our Lady. She loved to cook and bake Italian dishes. Betty truly enjoyed family gatherings with her siblings, cousins, children, and grandchildren. Betty is survived by children Andrea Nickol and husband Barry of Poinciana FL, Gregory Banko of Clarksburg WV, Brenda Friel and husband Travis of Bridgeport WV, and Andrew Banko III and wife Jennifer of Clarksburg WV. Her surviving grandchildren are Corey Guzzi and wife Brittany, Christy Nickol, Olivia Friel, Seth Friel, Caleb Friel, Andrew J. Banko, Alexander Banko, Sophie Banko as well as great-grandchildren Chase Guzzi and Luca Guzzi. She is also survived by her sister Delana Snyder and husband Maurice, sister-in-law Catherine Mancina, as well as many nieces and nephews. A public viewing will be held at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home Friday the 1st of December, 2023 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday the 2nd of December, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Northview at 11:30am with Father Akila Rodrigo as Celebrant. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Clarksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WVU Medicine Hospice, 2673 Davidson Run Rd. Clarksburg WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

