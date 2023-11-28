Canopy clearing season now underway in West Virginia

(WVDOT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - November marks the beginning of canopy clearing season for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

Canopy clearing is the act of cutting branches and brush that overhang the Mountain State’s roadways, and officials say it’s a vital part of prolonging the life of the pavement on West Virginia’s 36,000 miles of road.

“Water is a highway’s worst enemy,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations. “Anything we can do to keep water off our roadways or to help dry up that water will prolong the life of that road.”

Moisture left on pavement degrades asphalt fast, so maintenance crews cut away limbs and branches to allow sunlight to get to the roadways below.

“The canopy acts like a tent, literally trapping moisture on the roadway,” Pack said.

By federal law, maintenance crews are only allowed to clear canopy between Nov. 15 and March 31. Officials say the restriction is in place to protect endangered bat populations, which don’t typically use trees during those months.

Last year, the WVDOH set a goal of clearing 500 acres of canopy during canopy clearing season and exceeded their goal by clearing more than 550 acres.

Maintenance crews use bucket trucks, chainsaws, pole saws and chippers to clear away branches and limbs and grind them up.

Pack said the WVDOH has increased its budget for rental equipment to cut limbs and branches, including more than 20 Jarraff tree trimmers. He said the trimmers have a rotating saw blade at the end of a long, extendable boom that allows work crews to more safely trim more than 50 feet in the air.

The increased budget has allowed the WVDOH to increase this year’s trimming goal to 600 acres.

