FIRST ALERT: Single-digit wind chills in the mountains

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be much colder than the past few days, and in fact, some mountain cities could see wind chills low enough to cause problems. Find out the timing and impacts of the wind chills, and more, in the video above!

A cool air mass from Canada will push through West Virginia today, keeping temperatures in the teens in the mountains and the 20s in the lowlands this afternoon. It will also bring a few snow showers into our region during the morning and afternoon hours. Most of the snow flurries and showers will be concentrated in the mountains, resulting in snowfall accumulations of about 1″-2″. So not much is expected. More importantly, however, higher elevations in the mountain counties will see strong wind gusts (up to 50 mph at times) throughout the morning and afternoon hours, which could blow around unsecured outdoor items and tree branches and cause issues with power lines. So the National Weather Service has portions of Tucker, Randolph, and Pocahontas counties under a Wind Advisory until the mid-afternoon hours, when the winds settle down. Those same gusty winds will also lead to single-digit or even sub-zero wind chills in the mountain counties this morning and afternoon, which could cause frostbite and other health issues. The lowlands will see wind chills in the teens at most. The cold weather will last into tomorrow morning, so we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for the mountain counties this morning and tomorrow morning. Make sure to wear multiple layers of clothing to protect yourself from the cold.

Thankfully, tonight into Wednesday morning, a high-pressure system from out west will clear out skies, resulting in sunshine by Wednesday afternoon. Warm air will also lift from the south, raising temperatures into the low-40s at least, warmer than today. A mild air mass from the south will linger into Thursday, keeping skies clear and temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s. Then on Friday, a low-pressure system from the west will lift into West Virginia, bringing rain showers during the late morning to late evening hours and ending the workweek on a soggy note. We take a break from the rain on Saturday, but another system will bring rain showers into our region on Sunday and possibly Monday. Some models then suggest that snow showers will move into West Virginia towards the middle of next week, although there is uncertainty this far out. So we’ll be watching carefully. In short, today and tomorrow morning will be cold and gray, and the month of December will start with rain chances.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Flurries and snow showers in the mountain counties during the morning hours, transitioning to cloudy skies across our region during the afternoon hours. Wind chills in the single digits in the mountains and teens in the lowlands. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 29.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Wind chills in the single digits, or even below zero, in the mountain counties and low-teens in the lowlands. Low: 17.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 41.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 54.

