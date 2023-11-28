Frontier gifts WVU Jackson’s Mill free internet

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Frontier Communications announced Tuesday that the company will donate high-speed fiber internet service to WVU Jackson’s Mill to improve educational and programming activities for youth, guests, and the greater community.

The in-kind gift includes labor and costs to install new fiber on the campus to boost the site’s unique and engaging learning environment in the heart of West Virginia.

WVU Jackson’s Mill director, David Snively, says this facility will help bridge the “Digital Divide” in West Virginia.

“Improved access to high-speed internet will benefit young people who attend camp, those in workforce training at our Fire Academy, residents who need to complete a job application or finish a school assignment, and those hosting conferences at our facility. This technology will allow us to open windows of opportunity for expanded programs and events.”

The donation is part of Frontier’s Broadband for Good. This program supports the company’s purpose of Building Gigabit America by using its fiber technology and resources to connect more people to the digital society.

“We are proud to donate to WVU Jackson’s Mill as part of our Broadband for Good program, which is all about giving back to the communities that we serve,” said Erin Kurtz, Frontier’s chief communications officer. “This community-loved organization provides education and programming to create a better future for West Virginians. Now, with our donation of fiber internet, the campus will also serve as a central connectivity hub for people across the state.”

During the past year, several infrastructure investments have been made to WVU Jackson’s Mill to allow for future growth and expansion, including a new water/sewer system, a climbing tower and outdoor adventure gear.

All contributions were made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.

WVU Jackson’s Mill is a hub of youth programs, including educational offerings in STEM, nature and history, as well as a home for state 4-H camps. For more information about investing in the future of WVU Jackson’s Mill or other important WVU Extension programs, contact Lauren Seiler, director for development, at 304-293-5692 or via email at Lauren.Seiler@mail.wvu.edu.

