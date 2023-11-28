Gov. Justice sends letter to Postmaster General regarding review of South Charleston facility

(MGN/USPS)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is urging the U.S. Postmaster General to reevaluated moving their South Charleston Distribution and Processing Center.

“Over 800 hardworking West Virginians’ livelihoods are in jeopardy. I hope the USPS considers the importance of this location,” said Gov. Justice on Twitter on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to Postmaster General DeJoy, Gov. Justice said, “The recent “Notice of Intent: Mail Processing Facility Review Charleston P&DC released by the U.S. Postal Service” has deeply concerned us in West Virginia.”

Gov. Justice went on to say, “the potential closure or downsizing of the distribution center in South Charleston strikes at the heart of not just our state’s postal service but also the livelihoods of hundreds of hardworking West Virginias. I am writing to underscore our unwavering support for the retention of this vital facility in South Charleston.”

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

