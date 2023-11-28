Harrison and Taylor County 911 lines are down amid snowy conditions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County office of Emergency Management, the 911 lines in Harrison and Taylor counties are down. There is no estimated restoration time.

If you are experiencing an emergency, you are asked to call 304-626-4900 instead.

The outage is happening during the first significant snowfall NCWV has seen this season. Multiple warnings from surrounding counties concerning bad road conditions have been sent out.

